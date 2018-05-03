Jerry M. Opperman
Feb. 11, 1943 - April 30, 2018
Deacon Jerry M. Opperman, 75, of Elm Mott, Texas passed away Monday, April 30, 2018. Mass of Christian Burial will be 2:00 p.m. Friday, May 4, 2018 at St. Louis Catholic Church in Waco, Texas with Most Reverend Joe S. Vasquez, Bishop of Austin as Celebrant. Burial will be at a later day. Visitation will be 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. with Rosary recited at 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 3, 2018 at OakCrest Funeral Home.
Deacon Opperman was born February 11, 1943 to Fred and Marjorie (Gable) Opperman, in Phoenix, Arizona. He graduated from high school, entered college, and received his Certified Executive Chef certification. He served in the U. S. Navy. During his career as chef, Jerry served at Scott and White Hospital in Temple, Texas; Campus chef at Baylor University and McLennan Community College, and the executive chef at Reunion Arena in Dallas, Texas. On July 15, 1991 he married the love of his life, Gloria Bode, and later in life he was ordained a Deacon in the Catholic Church.
Deacon was preceded in death by his parents, and Sugar (beloved service dog).He is survived by his loving wife, Gloria; son, Chris Opperman; and thought of as a son, Timmy Whitten, of Houston, Texas; sister, Robyn Dickson of Grand Prairie, Texas; and a host of relatives and friends; also a very special friend, service and rescue dog, Bear.
Honorary Pallbearers are Dr. Billy Don Pierce, Dr. George Smith and Mr. Oren Reich. Active Pallbearers are members of the Knights of Columbus combined councils and assemblies of McLennan County.
