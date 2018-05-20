Catherine OlsonOctober 28, 1955 - May 18, 2018Catherine A. Olson, 62, passed away Friday, May 18, 2018, in Waco, Texas. A memorial service will be at 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, May 22, at Connally/Compton Funeral Directors.Catherine was born, October 28, 1955, to Clarence and Melrose (Wollard) Olson in Waco, Texas. She was a longtime resident of Waco. Catherine was a medical transcriptionist for many years. She enjoyed being with her family, friends, and her pride and joy were her granddaughters. Most of all she took pride in helping others in life.She was preceded in death by her father, Clarence Olson; and brother, Clarence "Skipper" Olson, Jr.Catherine leaves behind to cherish her memories, mother, Melrose Smith; daughter, Jennifer Johnson and husband, Kevin of Lorena; twin granddaughters, Kendall and Kourtney Johnson of Lorena; grandson, Konnor Johnson of Lorena; host of friends.In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Providence Hospice Place. The family would like to thank the staff at Providence Hospice Place for the care and comfort given to Catherine in her time of need.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
