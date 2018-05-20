DJ NuttAug. 26, 1980 - May 16, 2018DJ Nutt, 37, of Marlin, passed away in Chilton, Texas, Wednesday May 16, 2018. Funeral services wil be 4:00 p.m., Sunday, May 20, 2018, at Adams Funeral Home, with The Reverend Brad Leamon officiating. Interment will follow in Hillcrest Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., Saturday, May 19, 2018, at the funeral home.D.J. was born on August 26, 1980 in Rosebud, Texas, to David and Susie (Rochell) Nutt. He loved doing leather work, riding horses, playing softball, darts, and pool, but his true love was his family and friends.He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Ottie (Mutt) and Rosie Rochell, and Billy Jay Nutt; and aunts, Sherrie Rochell Krumnow and Peggy Nutt Nehring. Survivors include his parents, David and Susie Nutt; and sister and brother-in-law, Sherrie and Jimmy Body and their children, Tyler and Kenzie Body; and his beloved children, Kaylin Nutt, Karsyn Nutt, Kynnedi Nutt, and Korbyn Nutt; and grandsons, Aesyn Keener and Axtyn Nutt; and countless other family and friends.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
