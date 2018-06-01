Florine Julia NowaskiJune 20, 1927 - May 27, 2018Florine Nowaski joined her mother, dad, and brothers, in Heavens Kingdom on May 27, 2018. Mass of Christian burial will be June 1, 2018 at St. Mary's Catholic Church with Father Richard as Celebrant. Burial will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery. Florine was born, June 20, 1927, in Marlin, TX, the second child of Dave and Eva (Kuzniarek) Nowaski. She had an older brother, Louis (1925) who she adored and cared for many years of his life. Three more years went by, and mom delivered another boy, Bruno. She was disappointed, hoping that she would get a sister, but in 1938, mom was expecting again. Oh boy, this had to be a girl to be her playmate. Guess what? Another boy named Daniel. Well, by now she was 11, so she got to care for little brother instead!Very intelligent, even bilingual, but not even given chances of todays children, she started several jobs around Bremond at an early age. At the time, Bremond had a thriving tomato business, and hired many workers to sort and box, then they were shipped via rail to destinations, but this was seasonal, and once the season terminated, so did the jobs.By this time, her older brother, Louis had gone to Houston to work in the shipyard. He encouraged her to seek opportunities in Houston, and she did. She worked in an ice cream factory for many years, and once it closed she completed her career in a mailing business. Florine was always a hard worker. Being raised among three boys, who always considered her their buddy.Florine was a bride's maid for all three of her brothers wedding, but never found that exact mate for herself. She absolutely dedicated all her life to her family.She lost her dad in 1971, mom in 1995 and when oldest brother Louis lost both his wife and only child, she decided it would become her responsibility to care for him. Several attempts were made to encourage her, once retired to move back to Bremond. Oh no, she had to keep an eye on Louis, who lived two blocks down the street.Both of their health continued to decline and in April 2012 she fell, laid several hours, and Louis had not heard from her, so he decided to walk to her house to check. He found her, got an ambulance, and started to walk home, when he was hit by a car. He broke his right femur and she her left. Now they were both in Herman Hospital. Somebody needed to come help! The one other brother in Houston was also in failing health, but they had one sister-in-law who had retired to care for her husband (her baby brother).The call came through, and all agree to transfer to Bremond Rehab, who agreed both brother and sister to live in the same room. This way, Florine could still care (or so she thought) for Louis. Louis's cancer was so advanced, but still lived till July, with the other in Houston (Bruno) passing away in November.While in Bremond Rehab, she began to attend church, began crafts, and attended several parties that were held.Florine leaves behind to cherish her memories, her sister-in-law; Shirley Nowaski and nephew Jerry Dan from Riesel. Nephew Joe David Nowaski of Houston, along with a host of friends made through the years.The family would like to thank Bremond Nursing and Rehab for their dedicated service through the years.Bremond Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.201 Commerce St.Bremond, Texas 76629254-746-5049Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
