Jeffrie NorwoodOct. 19, 1941 - April 19, 2018Jeffrie Nan Norwood, of McGregor, passed away Thursday, April 19, 2018. A memorial service will be 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, April 25, Grace Gardens Funeral Home. A visitation with the family will be one hour prior to the service.On October 19, 1941, Jeffrie "Nan", was born in Coryell County to Charles and Thelma Terry. Nan attended Oglesby schools. On November 28, 1958, Nan married Charles Leon Norwood of McGregor. In their 56 years of marriage they had three children, Ricky, Tommie Nan, and Randy Norwood. After retiring from M&M Mars in 2006, Nan became a caregiver to her beloved husband, Charles. Nan enjoyed spending time with her family and adored her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Nan was preceded in death by her parents Charles and Thelma Terry; husband, Charles; and son, Ricky Norwood.Her survivors include children, Tommie Nan Bruderer and husband, Lee Bruderer; son, Randy Norwood and wife, Mendi Norwood; grandchildren, Justin Norwood and wife, Denise Norwood, Skylar Butts and husband, Jeremy Butts, Mady Norwood, Blake and Kendal Bruderer; great-grandchildren, Tatum Fox, Kamden Butts, Gage, Aiden, Ricky Carter Norwood, and Brooks Bruderer; brother-in-law, Tommy "Pete" and Roberta Norwood; and many nieces and nephews who she loved dearly.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
+1
+1
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.