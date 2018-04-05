Kenneth NorcrossNovember 18, 1964 - March 25, 2018Kenneth Porter Norcross, 53 years old, was welcomed by Jesus on March 25, 2018, after a 13-month fight against cancer.A celebration of Ken's life conducted by family and friends will be held at 3:00 p.m., Sunday, April 8, at the Shiloh Baptist Church tabernacle near Crawford, Texas.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.