Kenneth NorcrossFeb. 18, 1964 - Mar. 25, 2018Kenneth Porter Norcross, 54 years old, was welcomed by Jesus on March 25, 2018, after a 13-month fight against cancer. A private memorial service will be held at a later date under the direction of Foss Funeral Home and Cremation Center. For complete obituary go to http://www.fossfuneralhome.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

