Richard NevilleApril 2, 1939 - March 30, 2018Richard "Dick" F. Neville, 78, Waco, TX, passed away on March 30, 2018 at Hillcrest hospital in Waco. Richard Neville was born on April 2, 1939 in Morrisville, NY, to Lynnwood and Myrtle Neville. Richard Neville received his education at Baylor University in Waco, served in the U.S. Army stationed in Germany and then opened AC Products in 1971.He enjoyed gardening, working on lawn mowers at his shop and watching Nascar races. He is survived by Dawn Wiggins, life partner; two daughters, Audra Pruitt and RayAnn Wiggins of Waco; son, Michael Neville of Waco and wife, Mandy, Sabrina Schroeder of Arizona; his four grandchildren. He also leaves behind sisters, Nancy and Mary Ellen of New York; two sister-in-laws, Irene and Beverly in New York; and many nieces and nephews.No funeral services. Memorial potluck at 6 p.m., June 15, 2018, at Lacy Lakeview Civic Center.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Dr. Myatt Waco Heart
Currently Open
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.