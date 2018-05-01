Doris NesrstaFeb. 13, 1930 - Apr. 27, 2018Dorothy "Doris" Nesrsta, age 88, of Abbott, passed away Friday, April 27, 2018 in West. A Rosary will be recited 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church in Abbott, followed by visitation until 8 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 2, 2018 at the Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Fatima Cemetery.Doris was born February 13, 1930 in West, the daughter of William M. and Amalie (Karlik) Gerik. She attended West High School. On November 9, 1954 she was united in marriage to Edwin A. Nesrsta in West. Edwin preceded her in death on June 25, 2006. Doris was a homemaker, housekeeper and operated an in-home daycare. She was a very faithful member of the Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church in Abbott. She was also a member of the KJZT St. Ludmila's Society #11 and the Catholic Daughters of America Court #829. Doris enjoyed baking, sewing, doing yard work, reading and praying daily. She especially loved the children she had the privilege of caring for and spending time with her family.Doris is also preceded in death by her parents; a son-in-law, Daniel Petter; brothers, Edward, Joseph, Daniel, Frankie and Bernard Gerik; and sisters, Irene and Mary Jane Gerik.Survivors include her children, Evelyn Petter of West, Larry Nesrsta and wife, Joyce of Hewitt, Edward Nesrsta of Hewitt and Rev. Stephen Nesrsta of Corn Hill; daughter-in-law, Julie Nesrsta; brothers, Johnny Gerik and Marvin Gerik; a sister-in-law, Henrietta Gerik; grandchildren, Amy Conditt and husband, Ben, Nicole DiNicola and husband, Dan, Michelle Benoski and husband, Michael, Kory Martin, Jillian Nesrsta, Kyle Nesrsta, Sarah Elliott and husband, Jason, Brian Petter and wife, Kelciey and Elizabeth Petter and fiancée, Tyler Hykel; great grandchildren, Codie, Alora, Chase, Abigail, Hunter, Emery, Halleigh, Katelyn, Tanner, Gage, Delanie and Haylie; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.,In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Clerical Endowment Fund, Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, or West Rest Haven Memorial Fund. A memorial guest book can be found at www.aderholdfuneralhome.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
