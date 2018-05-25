Larry Gene NeringJan. 24, 1944 - May 24, 2018Larry Gene Nering, 74, passed away, Thursday, May 24, 2018. Services will be at 10 am, Saturday, May 26, at Waco Memorial Park in the Mausoleum Chapel. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 pm, Friday, May 25, at Oakcrest Funeral Home.Larry was born on January 24, 1944. He attended Chilton High School and retired from Central Texas Iron Works after 41 years of service. Larry was a wonderful husband, loving father and grandfather, a friend and jokester to all who knew him. He was preceded in death by his parents, Herbert and Alma Nering; and siblings Barbara Hamilton and James Nering.Larry is survived by his wife, Sherilyn (Pinto) Nering; sons Jason W., Jason R. and wife, Julie; sister, Lana Zimmermann and husband, Richard; sister, Brenda Ybarra; brother, Pete Nering; and grandchildren, Zachary, Andrew, Caley, Hayden, and Rigel; along with his lap doxie, Franky. You may sign the guestbook at www.oakcrestwaco.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.