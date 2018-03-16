Charles NassoMay 9, 1934 - Dec. 30, 2017Charles "Charlie" Frederick Nasso, 83, of Rosebud, Texas passed away at his home on December 30, 2017 after a long illness. Charles was born in Jamaica (Queens), New York on May 9, 1934 to Fred and Louise Nasso and graduated from St. Thomas High School in Houston, Texas.For two years he served in the United States Navy during the Korean War with the Medical Corps at the Naval Base in San Diego. In 1965 he became a Houston Police Officer where he worked in the Tactical, K-9, and Juvenile Divisions until 1983. After retirement from the police department, he started his own buisness, McAllen Paint Center in McAllen, Texas that he successfully ran until 1995, when he retired and moved to Rosebud. During his retirement, he found his greatest fulfillment in woodworking, a skill he honed all his life.Soon after moving to Rosebud, he met the love of his life, Norma Kay Tate, whom he married on July 30, 2001 and adored until his final day.Charles is preceded in death by his mother and father; a brother, Richard Nasso; and a sister, Carolyn Jordy.In addition to his wife, he is survived by five children including son, Mike Nasso (and his wife Shelley); and stepdaughter, Mary Kay Simcik; and 11 grandchildren including Carter, Charlie and Max Nasso and Austin and Sarah Simcik. He is also survived by Steve Habel (and his wife Tanya), who was like a son to Charles; sisters. Mary Lou Gebhardt and Barbara Nasso; brothers, Freddie and Michael Nasso; and many nieces and nephews.The family would like to thank the loving staff at Providence Hospice who provided compassionate care and support for more than two years.A memorial service will be on March 24, 2018 at 2:00 p.m. at Cook-Gerngross-Green-Patterson Funeral Home in Rosebud.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
