Cody MynarMarch 21, 1987 - June 5, 2018Cody Mac Mynar, age 31, of Chalk Bluff, passed away Tuesday, June 5, 2018, in Waco. Memorial services will be held 10 a.m., Saturday, June 9, 2018, at Aderhold Funeral Home Chapel, with Jack Goodwin officiating. Private graveside services will be held at a later date at Moore Cemetery near Chalk Bluff.Cody was born, March 21, 1987, in Waco, the son of Rick Mynar and Dena Lee. He attended school at Midway. Cody worked in construction, as a machinist, welder and did landscaping with his father. He was an artist and enjoyed drawing, playing disc golf, racing motorcycles when he was younger and especially loved hanging out with his friends.Cody was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Felix and Haddie Mynar.Survivors include his daughters, Isabel Marie and Addison Mynar; fiancé, Becky Nix; father, Rick Mynar and wife, Melany, of Chalk Bluff; mother, Dena Milligan and husband, Mike, of Georgetown; paternal grandparents, H.D. and Beth Lee; sisters, Jennifer Quast and husband, Don, and Samantha Blackshear and husband, Beau; brother, Zane Vincent; many aunts and uncles, including Linda McWilliams and husband Ronnie; and several nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.Honorary pallbearers are Chris Bridger, Steve-O Kight, Jose Hernandez, Carl Surfus, Daniel "G" Guerrera and Ricky Boatright.A memorial guest book can be found at www.aderholdfuneralhome.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
