Carole Anne MurphyApril 24, 1937 - June 9, 2018Carole Anne Wilson Murphy, of Waco, passed away, June 9, 2018 at home. Services will be 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, June 13, 2018, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home, with Alec Ylitalo and David Story officiating. Burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery. Visitation will be 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Tuesday, June 12, in the Garden Room at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey.Carole Anne was born in Waco, April 24, 1937, to Annelle and Grant Wilson and was raised in Waco by her parents Annelle and Herby Kaiser. She graduated from Waco High School in 1955 and until her death remained close friends with a group of high school girlfriends. Carole Anne married Jerry Murphy at First Baptist Church on August 23, 1956, a loving marriage of almost 62 years. They had three daughters, Caren, Cathy, and Cristy.In the last several years, Carole Anne and Jerry enjoyed traveling with their daughter, Caren, and son-in-law, Mike, including road trips, cruises and NASCAR races. She especially enjoyed their trip to Charlotte, NC, to visit the NASCAR Hall of Fame and Hendrick Motorsports, the team headquarters of her favorite driver, Jeff Gordon.She was preceded in death by her parents; and daughter, Cathy McLearen.Carole Anne is survived by her husband, Jerry; daughters, Caren Spradling and husband, Mike, of Clifton; and Cristy Murphy of Waco and children, Brandon Murphy and Nikki Bundrant. She is also survived by grandchildren, Wendy Bailey and husband, Travis, and their children, Jay, Chance, and Maycee; Matt McDonald and daughters, Madison and Bailey; along with many family members and friends.The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
+1
+1
Photo Gallery
- Updated
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2018:
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Photo Gallery
- Updated
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2018:
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.