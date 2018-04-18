Joyce M. MorseJan. 9, 1930 - April 11, 2018Joyce M. Morse, 88, passed away Wednesday, April 11, 2018. Visitation will be from 7:00 to 9:00 p.m., Friday, April 20, 2018 at Waco Memorial Park Mausoleum Chapel. Buster Bramall will officiate the funeral service at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, April 21, 2018 in the Mausoleum Chapel at Waco Memorial Park.View complete obituary at www.wacofhmp.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

