Mary Lee MorganJuly 7, 1930 - May 10, 2018Mary Lee Morgan passed away Thursday, May 10, 2018. Services will be 10:00 a.m., Saturday, May 19, at First Baptist Church NBC, 613 Jefferson Avenue. Burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery. Visitation will be 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Friday, May 18, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home Garden Room.Mary was born July 7, 1930, in Bremond, Texas, to Albert Sims and Katy Overstreet Sims. Mary attended West Waco High, graduated from Paul Quinn College. She was a homemaker and loved planting and growing lovely flowers.She was preceded in death by her parents; and by her husband, Nelson Finley.She is survived by daughters, Hattie Mae Smith, Mary Ann Finley, Delores Finley and Sheila Morgan; sons, Lamar Sims, Willie Sims, Alfred, Emmitt, Herbert, Leroy, Robert, and Charles Finley; sisters, Amanda Taylor, Willie Mae Hatter, Helen Bridgewater, Artie Rush, Teen Mayfield and Lucille Williams; one brother, Albert Sims, and a host of nieces, nephews and grandchildren.Pallbearers are Quenton Sims, Cody Finley, Steven Montoya, Jermaine Edwards, Octavis Sims, Ricky Lopez Marcus Finley and Isaiah Finley.The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
