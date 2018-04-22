Catherine MorganOct. 23, 1927 - April 16, 2018Catherine May Smith Morgan, 90, died after a brief battle with end-stage liver disease on April 16, 2018.She was born in Shreveport, LA, October, 23, 1927, to James M. Smith and Frances Elizabeth (Mahon) Smith. She graduated from Byrd High School and then went on to Baylor University where she received a BA in medical technology. She worked in this field for 2 to 3 years. She was married to Robert James Morgan on July 2, 1949 until his death on July 26, 2005. She had a great love for her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and she loved to tell others. She is survived by her son, Alan J. Morgan (wife Lynn); daughter, Johanna Boley (husband John); six grandchildren, Paul Boley, Andrew Boley, Eric Boley, Hannah Allen (husband Caleb), Nathan Morgan, and Benjamin Morgan (wife Olivia); three great-grandchildren, Tobias Allen, Everett Allen, and Viviana Morgan. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert James Morgan; daughter, Saralyn Murphy; sister, Betty Siegel; and brothers, Jim and George Smith. She was extremely proud of her six grandchildren and she always said to make sure they knew that she loved them. She reminded her family that she prayed for them daily.She was a member of the Daughters of the American Republic and a long time member of Columbus Ave. Baptist Church in Waco, Texas. She had a wonderful smile and used it frequently to the pleasure of those around her. She enjoyed finding ways to compliment others. She had a good sense of humor, even in the last two days of her life. She was always interested in other people. She loved gardening, playing bridge, sewing, cooking and traveling with her husband. One of her favorite sayings was, "When I stop learning it's time to give up my spot." She often would make comments to perfect strangers if she liked. She might comment on their hair or shoes if she found them attractive or interesting. She was always very grateful to her husband for how hard he worked to save enough for her to live well in her later years. She was always up for an adventure. Her final act was to donate her body to medical research.A memorial is planned for May 6 in The Woodlands, Texas. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the American Liver Foundation. An online memorial has been set up for others to share sentiments and memories with the family at: https://healgrief.org/catherine-morgan-2/.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
With deepest sympathy,
T. Bradford Willis, DDS
