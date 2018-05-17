Carmen MorenoAug. 1, 1940 - May 14, 2018Carmen DeLeon Moreno passed away Monday, May 14, 2018. Mass will be 12 p.m. Thursday, May 17, at St. Louis Catholic Church with burial at Oakwood Cemetery.She is survived by her siblings, Jose Moreno, Rose Beitia, Isabel Moreno, and Gabriel Moreno; children, Christopher David Moreno, Martin Jud Moreno, Samantha Gonzalez, and Crescentio Ralph Moreno; and grandchildren, Marie, Antoinette, Olivia, Sophia, and Stephanie Gonzalez and Jordan Moreno.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

