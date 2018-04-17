Lowrey Ben MooreJuly 24, 1923 - April 13, 2018Lowrey Ben "L.B." Moore, 94, of Waco, passed away Friday, April 13, 2018 in Waco at Providence Hospice Place in Waco.Visitation will be 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, April 18, at Lake Shore Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, April 19, at Lake Shore Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Waco Memorial Park.View the complete obituary and share thoughts and memories at www.LakeShoreFH.comSign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

