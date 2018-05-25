Victor MonroeFeb. 27, 1961 - May 19, 2018Victor Clark Monroe, of Waco, was called home to be with our Lord, May 19, 2018. A private-intimate memorial service will be at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, May 26, at Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church in Waco, Texas.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

