Mary MinniefieldJan. 1, 1940 - March 30, 2018Mary Minniefield passed away March 30, 2018. Services will be held at 12:00 noon, Saturday, April 7, at Benson Memorial in Chilton. Burial at Pleasant Grove Cemetery.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

