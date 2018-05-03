Leonard MillerSeptember 13, 1934 - May 1, 2018Leonard "Len" Miller passed away Monday evening, May 1, 2018, at the age of 83. Memorial services will be 10:00 a.m., Saturday, May 5, 2018, at Grace Gardens Funeral Home Chapel, 8220 Woodway Drive, with Chaplain Monte Michael officiating.Mr. Miller was born September 13, 1934.Survivors include his wife, Martha Miller; two sons, Michael Miller and James Robert Miller; two daughters, Jennifer Landsbaum and Audrey Foster; three brothers; three sisters; nine grandchildren and eighteen great grandchildren.The family expresses their heartfelt appreciation to Jake Flores, Lawrence Burnett, Julie Manes, Laurie Williams, Angela Crow-Jones and Chaplain Monte Michael of Bluebonnet Hospice for their excellent care of Leonard.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.