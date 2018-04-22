Alvin Carl MillerMay 7, 1929 - April 18, 2018Alvin Carl Miller born May 7, 1929 in Burnett, Texas and left to be with Lord on April 18, 2018 at home surrounded by family.Sounds of the South Texas Tides rolling in a white travel trailer on the beach, a gypsy soul true to the end. Alvin "Carl" Miller loved the Lord, loved his family and by all means did things his way. Before becoming a long haul truck driver, he served in the United States Army and was honorably discharged.Carl, Daddy, Grandpa or Uncle Brother is survived by his sister, Jerri Hurst and husband, Keith; children, Allen Dwight "Ikey" Biggs and wife, Sylva, Gloria Fay Miller-Barr, Donald Carl Miller and wife, Cindy, Michael Dean Miller and wife, Donna, Goldie Sue "Tootsie" Miller-Chandler and husband, Tommy and Brenda Ann Miller; 21 grandchildren, 50 great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; plus many nieces and nephews, he loved them all. His final years were spent in Waco, Texas where he lived with his granddaughter, Crystal Miller and three of his great granddaughters. Highlights of his weeks would include his lunches with his sons, Donnie and Michael Miller, day trips with his faithful sidekick, Margie Forbis, and visits from Ikey Biggs. He was preceded in death by his wife Golden Maudena Cole-Miller, parents, AC and Hattie Miller, sisters: Lynn Hintsman, Connie Hyatt, Mollie Young, sons: Billy Biggs and Jerry Biggs and grandson, Larry Joseph Flowers.The family ask that in lieu of flowers that contributions be made to St Jude Children's Research Hospital to help children with cancer.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
