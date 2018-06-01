Josephine MiddletonSept. 17, 1930 - May 24, 2018Josephine Avell Davis Middleton, 87, passed away, Thursday, May 24, 2018. Services will be 1:00 p.m., Saturday, June 2, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Chapel with Pastor Sammie Haynes, Sr., officiating. A private burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery.Josephine was born, September 17, 1930, in Kirk, Texas, to Joseph Avell Davis and Hattie Bernice Gilbert Swanson. She was educated in Mart ISD. While attending McLennan Community College, she received her certification in Medication Aid Administration. She enjoyed traveling and going out to eat at various restaurants. Josephine lived a life of service to others through her work as a medication aid and as a personal caregiver. She was a member of Bread of Life Interdenominational Church, Waco. She loved the Lord and served God until her death.Josephine was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Franklin R. Middleton, Sr.; three children, Malcolm Edward, Jeannie Yvonne, and Ralph Quintin; and three sisters, Mary Elizabeth, Freddie Mae, and Hattie Bea.She is survived by her sons, Franklin R. Middleton, Jr., and Charlie Middleton and wife, Edith; daughters, Winona Joyce McQueen and husband, Leon, Joan Middleton, and Deborah Middleton; brothers, Bobby Williams, Carl Swanson, Jimmie Swanson, Donnie Swanson, and Joseph Davis Jr.; sisters, Dorothy McCoy, Bessie Mullins, Betty Joyce Gill, Willie Swanson, and Gloria Joiner; two special children, Leonard Gibson and Kimberly Woods; 17 grandchildren, 15 great-grand children, seven great-great-grandchildren; and a host of cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.In lieu of flowers make a donation in her name to the National Kidney Foundation.The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
