Billy Merritt, Sr.July 22, 1944 - April 12, 2018Billy W. Merritt, Sr., 73, of Robinson, passed away Thursday, April 12, 2018, peacefully at home in his sleep. Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m., Monday, April 16, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home, 3124 Robinson Drive, Waco, with Brother Jimmy Adams officiating. Interment will follow at Waco Memorial Park. The family will receive visitors 1:00 to 3:00 p.m., Sunday, April 15, at the funeral home.Billy, the youngest of two sons, was born in Waco, Texas, to Thomas Merritt and Juanita Head Merritt. He attend Waco public schools before joining the United States Marine Corp Reserve in 1962.In 1967 he married his wife Dorothy, whom he met on a blind date. Billy started his career in the used car business at the age of 18 working at car lots and dealerships in Waco, before he and Dorothy opened their own dealership, Lake Air Motors on Franklin Ave., in 1977. Because of his health issues he had to retire from a profession he dearly loved; he was well respected by his customers and other dealers.Billy is survived by his wife of over 50 years, Dorothy; sons, Billy Merritt, Jr., of Waco, and Steven Merritt of Lorena; five grandchildren, Madison, Mason and Bubba Merritt, of McGregor, and David and Daniel Merritt of Waco; his aunt, Barbara Spradlin; and several cousins.Online guestbook www.pecangrovefuneral.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
