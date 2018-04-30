Shirley MerrittMay 29, 1936 - April 28, 2018Shirley Ann Merritt, 81, of Waco, passed away peacefully at a local nursing home Saturday, April 28, 2018. Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, May 2, in the Chapel at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey, with burial following at Oakwood Cemetery. Visitation will be 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Tuesday, May 1, in the Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Garden Room.Shirley was born May 29, 1936 in Waco. She attended Waco High School. She married Royce Merritt on February 12, 1952. They had two children, Jerry Merritt and Sherry Merritt McCartney. Shirley was preceded in death by her husband and daughter. She attended Lakewood Christian Church. She was a beautiful and vivacious woman with a passion for life. Shirley enjoyed dancing and was good at it even at 81. Her hobbies also included singing, gardening, and following Kim Mulkey and the Lady Bears basketball team.Shirley is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Jerry and Kelly Merritt, of Hearne; and by granddaughter, Lacy Avant and husband, Stacy, and their daughters, Noelle, Vivienne, and Savannah, all of Spring. She also leaves behind her brother, Bill Erck and wife, Karen, of Waco; step-granddaughters, Kaycee and Danielle Rogers, of College Station; and several nieces and nephews. Also surviving Shirley are former son-in-law, Ron McCartney; and special friend, Bob Meyers, of Mexia.Pallbearers will be Wayne Moton, Bobby Merritt, Ralph Getman, James David Erck, Bob Meyers, and Brian Gregory.The family wishes to thank the staff at Royal Manor II and Nicole with Interim Hospice for the care they provided for Shirley. In lieu of flowers, please make memorials to Lakewood Christian Church.The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
+1
+1
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.