David MendozaNov. 8, 1958 - May 4, 2018David Mendoza, 59, of Waco passed away Friday, May 4, 2018. Graveside services will be held 10 a.m. Saturday, May 12 at Waco Memorial Park. Visitation is Friday, May 11 from 6 to 8 pm at OakCrest Funeral Home.David was preceded in death by his father, Raymond Mendoza, Sr.He is survived by wife, Eliza Mendoza; children, David Mendoza, Jr., Pamela Sneed, and Tramaine Sneed; mother, Josefa Mendoza; brothers, Raymond Jr., Ricky and Daniel Mendoza; sister, Delia; 11 grandchildren and one great grandchild.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
