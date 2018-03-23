Evelyn McNeilDec. 12, 1924 - March 20, 2018Evelyn McNeil, passed away Monday, March 20. Funeral service will be 2:00 p.m. Saturday, March 24 at St. Luke Methodist Church. Interment to follow at Doris Miller.Dorsey Keatts -WacoSign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.