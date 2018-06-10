Kenneth J. McMorroughJanuary 21, 1940 - June 8, 2018Kenneth J. McMorrough, age 78, of West, passed away Friday, June 8, 2018, in Waco. A private memorial graveside will be held Friday, June 15, 2018, at St. Mary's Cemetery.Kenneth was born, January 21, 1940, near West, the son of Faye (Newman) and Burton McMorrough, Jr.Kenneth was preceded in death by his brothers, William "Billy" McMorrough, Burt McMorrough Jr., Don McMorrough, and Travis McMorrough; and sisters, Shelia McMorrough and Jeanette Seay.Survivors include his wife of 52 years, Rita McMorrough of West; children, Jordan McMorrough and wife, Carmela, of San Antonio, Brian McMorrough of Atlanta, Georgia, and Caprice Moore and husband, Alex, of Indian Rocks Beach, Florida; sisters, Ann Archer and Evelyn Kettler; grandchildren, Anthony, Joseph, William, Christian, and Kendall; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.A memorial guest book found at www.aderholdfuneralhome.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
Photo Gallery
- Updated
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2018:
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.