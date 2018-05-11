Cecil Willis McMinnMarch 8, 1936 - May 9, 2018Cecil Willis McMinn, 82, of Robinson, passed away Wednesday, May 9, 2018 surrounded by family. Graveside services will be 10 a.m. Saturday, May 12, at Oakwood Cemetery, 2124 S 5th St, Waco. Visitation will be held 6 to 8 pm Friday, May 11, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home, 3124 Robinson Dr., Waco.Cecil was born March 8, 1936 to Ruby and Cecil McMinn of Waco. He married the love of his life, Sheridan Ann Haggard, on March 21, 1956. Cecil enjoyed spending time with his family and watching westerns.He is proceeded in death by his wife of 56 years, Sheridan; parents, Ruby and Cecil; and brother, Tommy Cardwell.He is survived by his daughters, Michele McMinn, Debbie Fredregill and husband, Ray, and Allison McMinn; grandsons, Blake Yglecias and Cody Kocian; great- granddaughter, Jordyn Yglecias; and brother, Bobby McMinn and wife, Bonnie.Online guestbook at www.pecangrovefuneral.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
