Gerald W. McMillionOct. 10, 1933 - April 29, 2018Gerald "Jerry" Wayne McMillon, born October 10, 1933, passed April 30, 2018 at Providence Hospice Place at St. Catherine Center, with his wife, Ann McMillon, by his side. Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m., Friday, May 4, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home, 3124 Robinson Drive, Waco, with Rev. Payden "Red" Blevins officiating. Interment will follow at Rosemound Cemetery.Jerry was a father of four: Jerry Jr. and wife Eva, Randy Sr. and wife, Ginger, Karen, and Balinda Ann. He was grandfather of three and great-grandfather of three; and uncle of many nieces and nephews. He had three sisters-in-law, Georgia Fay, Ethel Brunson, Joyce Holcomb; and brother-in-law, Russell Holcomb and wife, Donna.Jerry was a Navy veteran and fought in the Korean War. From 1956 to 1999 he worked at the Waco Water Department as a water plant operator, water sewage chemist II, water and pollution control, project manager, chief water quality analyst, lab superintendent, water quality coordinator, and lab supervisor. He was an avid comic book reader and collected all that he read he also enjoyed cartoons but especially the DC comics. Ann McMillon was the love of his life and he will be missed by all.Online guestbook www.pecangrovefuneral.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
