Gerald W. McMillionOct. 10, 1933 - April 29, 2018Gerald "Jerry" Wayne McMillion, 84, of Waco, passed away Sunday, April 29, 2018. Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m., Friday, May 4, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home, 3124 Robinson Drive, Waco, with Rev. Payden "Red" Blevins officiating. Interment will follow at Rosemound Cemetery. The family will receive visitors from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Thursday, May 3, with Rosary at 7:00 p.m., at the funeral home.Online guestbook www.pecangrovefuneral.comSign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

