Truman Ross McMillanMay 15, 1929 - June 4, 2018Mr. Truman Ross McMillan, 89, passed away Monday, June 4, 2018 in Marlin, Texas. Memorial service will be at 2 p.m., Saturday, June 9, at First Baptist Church in Marlin, with The Rev. Charlie Cruz, The Rev. David Harlow, and The Rev. Michael Estep officiating. Family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m., Friday, June 8, at Adams Funeral Home.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

