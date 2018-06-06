Sidney Granville McMains, Jr.Aug. 3, 1926 - June 3, 2018Sidney Granville McMains Jr, 91, of Bellmead, passed away Sunday June 3, 2018, surrounded by his family. Funeral services will be 10 a.m., Thursday, June 7, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home, 3124 Robinson Dr. Waco, with Harlon Dyke officiating. Burial will follow at Rosemound Cemetery. The family will receive visitors from 6 to 8 p.m., Wednesday, June 6, at the funeral home.Sidney was born, August 3, 1926, to Sidney Sr. and Roxie McMains. He was a preacher of the gospel and an avid fisherman. Sidney was part owner of Sid and Bill's Auto Repair for 24 years.He was preceded in death by his parents, Sidney McMains Sr. and Roxie McMains; sisters, Lounora Wetzel, Mildred Jones, and Revy Casper; and brother, David McMains.Sidney is survived by his wife, Virginia McMains of Bellmead; daughter, Cheryl Neyland and husband, Randy, of China Spring; sons, Jack McMains and wife, Christine, of Waco, Phillip Anderson and wife, Robbi, of Bellmead; and six grandchildren.Online guestbook at www.pecangrovefuneral.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
