Lila McLeodNov. 11, 1937 - June 14, 2018Lila McLeod, of Plano, passed away the morning of June 14, 2018 after an extended illness. A Celebration of her life will be held at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, June 19, 2018 at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will be 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Monday, June 18 at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey.Lila was born on November 11, 1937 in Wewoka, Oklahoma to parents Otho Rae and Lona Ester Moore, and was one of three children. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandparent who loved spending time with family and friends throughout her life. Lila was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of fifty-six years, Peter McLeod; and her eldest son, Bradley McLeod.She is survived by her son, Gavin, and wife Laura Lee; two wonderful grandsons, Walker and William, of Frisco; and her sister, Loretta Blakely, of Slidell, Louisiana.The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
+1
+1
Photo Gallery
- Updated
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2018:
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Photo Gallery
- Updated
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2018:
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.