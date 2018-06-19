Michael N. McLendonOct 26, 1945 - June 15, 2018Michael (Mike) McLendon, 72, of Irving, passed away at a Dallas hospital surrounded by his wife, Virginia Ann, and his team of nurses on Friday, June 15, 2018.Funeral services will be at 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, June 20, at Sparks Memorial United Methodist Church with Rev. Dennis Dutton officiating. Visitation is Tuesday, June 19 from 6 to 8 PM at Bellmead Funeral Home. Interment is at Rosemound Cemetery.Michael was born October 26, 1945 in Waco, TX to J. C. (Buddy) and Katherine McLendon. He graduated from LaVega High School in 1964, where he ran track and played football. He married the love of his life, Virginia Ann on June 21, 1968. He earned an Associate's Degree from Hill Junior College and later attended the University of Texas at Arlington. He began his career in finance, working with Avco Financial Services, ITT, Texas Consumer and later enjoyed a 26 year career with Ford Motor Credit Company. Michael was active in the Boy Scouts of America, serving as the Committee Chairman and was involved in the Order of the Arrow when his son, Jeffrey was growing up. He was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Irving, TX. He enjoyed many hobbies including joy riding in his "little red convertible".Michael was preceded in death by his parents, J. C. (Buddy) and Katherine McLendon. He is survived by his loving wife of almost 50 years and caregiver, Virginia Ann McLendon of Irving, TX; his son, Jeffrey; daughter-in-law, Molly McLendon; grandchildren, Avelyn Marie and Roan Michael McLendon of Canton, MI; his sister-in-law, Janet Dulock; and niece, Donna Kay Dulock of Waco, TX; and other aunts and cousins.Michael was a very devoted, loving husband, father and "Paw-Paw", and will be dearly missed. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that donations be made to the American Heart Association.Please sign the online guest book at www.bellmeadfuneralhome.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
