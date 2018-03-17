Zackie McGeeOct. 22, 1934 - March 15, 2018Zackie Covington McGee, 83, passed away Thursday, March 15, 2018. A graveside service will be 1:00 p.m., Monday, March 19, at Waco Memorial Park on I-35 in Waco. A visitation time with the family will be at the cemetery starting at 12:30 pm.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

