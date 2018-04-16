Patsy McCollumJuly 17, 1926 - April 4, 2018Patsy Marie Pippin McCollum, 91, passed peacefully in her sleep at her residence during the early morning hours of April 4, 2018. A memorial service will be at 11:00 a.m. Friday, April 20, at Austin Avenue United Methodist Church, with a reception at the church following the service. Senior Pastor Tim Jarrell will officiate. Burial will be at Oakwood Cemetery for immediate family members only.Patsy Pippin McCollum was born in Waco, Texas, on July 17, 1926. She graduated from Waco High School and Baylor University. Patsy married Ross Brown McCollum on June 7, 1947. She said, "after her first dance with Brown, she knew that she had met her Partner for Life". She always talked about their honeymoon in Havana, Cuba. She was a loving wife and a dedicated mother to all four of her children. And after raising her children, she took up tennis where she played both Singles & Doubles tennis at Ridgewood County Club and the Waco Tennis Center.Patsy loved playing Mah Jongg with many of her best friends two to three times a week and up to the actual week of her passing (sometimes making a few small wagers). She also loved music and was an accomplished pianist and could play music by ear. She dearly loved her church, Austin Avenue United Methodist Church, where she was a loyal member for over 70 years. She attended Sunday church services on a regular basis, including the recent Easter Sunday service. Patsy strongly supported her Church, the Historic Waco Foundation, the Texas Ranger Museum, Waco Zoo, and a host of other such worthy groups. She was a longtime member of The Junior League of Waco and active in the Hedonia Club where she was presented as a debutante. She was also a long time participating member of Waco Cotton Palace.Patsy oversaw the renovation and restoration project of her family's Pippin Grocery Store's delivery wagon and then donated the historic wagon to the Historic Waco Foundation. Today it is still displayed out on the lawn of the historic Kinnard House. She loved to travel the world, seeing many different places abroad over her lifetime. But two of her most favorite places were Jackson Hole & San Francisco.We will all deeply remember Patsy's kind, positive and caring nature as our Mother, Wife, Grandmother and Friend.Patsy was preceded in death by her husband, Ross Brown McCollum Sr.; and by her parents, Mr. Duard Belmont Pippin, aka "Buck", and Mrs. Katherine Rose Hancock Pippin.Survivors include her daughter, Kay McCollum Jones; sons, Ross Brown McCollum Jr., David Pippin McCollum and wife, Aliese, and Robert Dorsey McCollum and wife, Sonya; and five grandchildren, Amanda Kay McCollum, Andrew Wade McCollum, Haley Brown McCollum, Meghan Amanda McCollum, and Robert Walker McCollum.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in honor of Patsy to: Austin Avenue United Methodist Church, Waco Texas, http://www.austinavenueumc.org/, 1300 Austin Avenue, Waco, TX 76701, (254) 754-4685, or to the Historic Waco Foundation, http://www.historicwaco.org/, Hoffmann House, 810 S 4th St., Waco, TX 76706, (254) 753-5166.The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
