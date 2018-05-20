Mira Grace McCollumAug. 29, 2016 - May 17, 2018Mira Grace McCollum, of Hewitt, went to be with our Lord and her twin brothers on Thursday, May 17, 2018. Funeral services will be 10 a.m., Tuesday May 22, at Greater Waco Baptist Church, 912 TX-340 Loop, Waco, with Dr. Gerald McKelroy officiating. Interment will follow at Rosemound Cemetery. Services are under the direction of Pecan Grove Funeral Home.Following the loss of twin boys, John and Sasha McCollum found out they were expecting again on the twins original due date; their miracle rainbow baby, Mira Grace McCollum, entered this world on August 29, 2016. Mira Grace was the quintessential princess who loved all things pink and sparkily. She had a spunky, sweet personality and never encountered a stranger. From the library to daycare to Wal-Mart, everyone knew her smile. She adored her brothers, just as they adored her. Mira Grace loved to read, sing and especially play the piano. She was truly a sparkle of light in life.Mira Grace was preceded in death by her twin brothers, Gabriel and Michael McCollum; and great-grandfather, Johnny James McCollum.She is survived by her parents; three brothers, Samuel, Elijah, Ezekiel; grandparents, Mike and Kathy McCollum and Scott and Betty Hartman; four uncles, Bryan McCollum, Hawke Hartman, Xander Hartman, and Jaxom Hartman; aunt, Irene Hartman; great-grandparents, Donna Roberts, Barbara Nelson, and LeRoy Peterson."I love you to the moon and back"Online guestbook at www.pecangrovefuneral.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
+1
+1
Photo Gallery
- Updated
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2018:
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Photo Gallery
- Updated
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2018:
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.