Gay MaynardMay 11, 1959 - Mar 17, 2018Gay Ann Maynard went to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, March 17, 2018.Services will be 2:00 pm Tuesday, March 20, 2018 at Waco Memorial Park Mausoleum Chapel with Rev. Lester Adams officiating. Burial will be at Waco Memorial Park. Visitation will be 6 to 7 pm Monday, March 19, 2018 at Bellmead Funeral Home.Gay was born May 11, 1959 in Crane, Texas to Harold Milton and Doris Ellen (McCoy) Maynard. She graduated from Odessa High School in 1977. She received her Master's Degree from Texas Tech University and was the Audiologist at Mexia State School for 25 years until retiring. Gay had a great love for her friends and family and was very generous and caring.She was preceded in death by her parents.Survivors include her sister, Lisa Maynard; lifelong friends, Deann O'Lenick, Ana Morales, Sandra Kroll and Margaret Farrington; numerous cousins; and many other family and close friends.Donations may be made to St. Jude Children Research Hospital or the charity of your choice.The family would like to thank the staff at Scott & White Hospital and Providence Hospital for their care and support.Please sign the online guest book at www.bellmeadfuneralhome.comSign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
Lisa, I am so sorry for the loss of your sister. Praying for you and the entire
family.
