Joy Elaine MauerMarch 2, 1945 - June 18, 2018Joy Elaine Mauer passed away, Monday, June 18, 2018. Graveside services will be 11:00 a.m., Friday, June 22, at China Spring Cemetery, with Pastor Brooks Kimmey officiating. Visitation will be 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Thursday, June 21, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home.Joy was born, March 2, 1945, in San Angelo, Texas, to Irvin Frank and Erna Wellman Baker. Joy graduated from University High School in Waco. She worked for Boys Scouts, William Cameron/Certainteed, and retired from Waco Police Department. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends and playing bingo.She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Glenn Mauer; and brother, Billy Ray Baker.She is survived by her brother, Henry and wife, Clydie Baker; nephews, Gary and wife, Sherry Baker, and Curtis Baker; niece, Tamela Baker; her close friend, Betty Hubbard; and five great-nieces and nephews.The family would like to thank Providence Hospice and Regent Care Center for the excellent care given. Memorials may be made to Texas Scottish Rite Hospital for Children at 2222 Wellborn St, Dallas, Texas 75219.The family invites you to leave a message or memory in our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.