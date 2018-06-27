Mary Jo MatthysJanuary 21, 1932 - June 25, 2018Mary Jo Matthys, 86, passed away at her home, Monday, June 25, 2018. Funeral services will be 10 a.m., Thursday, June 28, at St. Mark Lutheran Church, 2000 Clay St., Waco, with Rev. Peter Kolb officiating. Burial will follow at Waco Memorial Park. The family will receive visitors from 5 to 7 p.m., Wednesday, June 27, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home, 3124 Robinson Dr., Waco.Mary Jo was born, January 21, 1932, in Waco to A.G. and Mary (Wunderlick) Krocker. She married Truman Matthys on June 17, 1950 and they were blessed with three children. Her huge heart, sweet little snaggle toothed grin and twinkly eyes will be greatly missed.She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, four sisters, and one brother.Mary Jo is survived by her daughters, Kathy Sanders and husband, Mark, of North Padre Island, Linda Turnbough and husband, Ronnie, of Chalk Bluff: and son, Lawrence Matthys and wife, Diane, of Hewitt; as well as six grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.Memorials may be made to St. Mark Lutheran Church, 2000 Clay St., Waco, Texas 76706.Pallbearers will be Brandon Sanders, Nathan Turnbough, Andrew Turnbough, Glenn Zgabay, Kevin Lentz, Donnie Savage, Phillip Savage, and Andres Ramos. Honorary Bearers will be Charles Matthys, Don Price, and Wayne Sovey.Online guestbook at www.pecangrovefuneral.comSign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
Photo Gallery
- Updated
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2018:
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Photo Gallery
- Updated
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2018:
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Dr. Myatt Waco Heart
Currently Open
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.