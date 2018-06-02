Arnold Robert MathiasJune 23, 1922 - April 27, 2018A memorial celebration of Arnold's life will be held at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Waco, on Saturday, June 2 at 1 p.m.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the charity of your choice. Thoughts and memories can be sent to 2907 Live Oak Street, Round Rock, TX 78681.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

