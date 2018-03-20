Mary V. MasonMarch 24, 1920 - March 18, 2018Mary Vitula Mason passed away Sunday, March 18, 2018. Mary was born March 24, 1920, in Georgetown, TX, to Daniel and Inez Wilcox. Mary graduated from Southwestern University in Georgetown and taught school for 33 years.She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Ernest Fleming Mason; and by two sisters and one brother. She is survived by two sons, James W. Mason, M.D. and wife Lana of Waco, and Daniel Mason and wife Ann of Austin; four grandchildren, Morgan, Peyton, Kendall and Hayley, and four great-grandchildren.The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

