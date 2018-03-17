Anne MasonOct. 7, 1935 - March 14, 2018Anne Mason passed away, March 14, 2018, in Amarillo Texas.She was born, October 7, 1935, to Johnny Faye and Cecil Mason in Sweetwater Texas. She was a lifetime teacher and passionate about animals. She spent time in Amarillo where she taught at Ridgecrest and Alice Lundergan Elementary schools before retiring to the Waco area where she lived many happy years on her farm outside Mart. She was a member of the Baylor Singing Seniors and a passionate supporter for the Mart Panthers High School football team.She was preceded in death by her parents.Survivors include two sons, John Tidwell and wife, Lisa, of Port Lavaca, Texas, and David Tidwell and wife, Sharon, of Amarillo, Texas; one daughter, Maryanne Tidwell of Albuquerque, New Mexico; two granddaughters, Kristen Tidwell of Crosby, Texas, and Nichole Biddle and husband, Justin, of Amarillo; one great-granddaughter, Journey Biddle of Amarillo; sister, Liz Fryer and husband, Frank, of Montgomery, Alabama.In lieu of flowers, the family suggest donations be sent to The Cottages at Quail Creek, 6811 Plum Creek Drive, Amarillo, TX 79124.Please visit www.griggsschoolergordon.com.Griggs-Schooler-Gordan5400 Bell St. Amarillo, TX 79109(806) 358-0441Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
