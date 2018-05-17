Maria MartinezJuly 15, 1943 - May 13, 2018Maria-Estrifonia Martinez passed away Sunday, May 13, 2018. Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m., Friday, May 18, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church with Father Benjamin Magnaye as Celebrant. Burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery. Visitation will begin at 6:00 p.m., with Rosary at 7:00 p.m., Thursday, May 17, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home Chapel.Maria was born July 15, 1943, in Mexico, to Julio Aviles and Soledad Fajardo. She married Martin Martinez in 1958. She was a housewife, and she enjoyed reading her Bible and citing the Rosary daily. She taught her children to cite the Rosary and live by the Lord's Prayer. She loved to spend time with her friends and neighbors. In her free time she enjoyed gardening and raising her farm animals.She was preceded in death by her parents.She is survived by her husband, Martin; and her nine children, Carolina, Pedro, Rebecca, Gustavo, Marco Antonio, Hector, Enedina, Gilberto, and Zenaida Martinez; 19 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.Pallbearers are her sons, Pedro, Gustavo, Marco Antonio, Hector, and Gilberto Martinez, and son-in-law, Cipriano Jaimes.The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
May Jehovah sustain you at this time of such great loss
