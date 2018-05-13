Felix MartinezAugust 16, 1938 - May 2, 2018Felix Martinez passed away May 2, 2018 in Merced, CA surrounded by his loving family. A memorial Mass was held for Felix on May 8, 2018 at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Merced, CA.He was born August 16, 1938 in Waco, TX to Elena and Federico Martinez. After serving in the USAF for 22 years, Felix and his wife, Cecilia, and children settled in Merced, CA.Felix is preceded in death by his parents; sister, Jessie Ramos; brothers, Rudy, Manuel, Trino and Henry Martinez.He is survived by his wife, Cecilia; three children, six grandchildren and six great grandchildren; brother, Fred Martinez; sisters, Mary Hurtado, Rose Carrizales, Helen Martinez, Gloria McGlasson and Lin Garcia.We will always remember Felix's beautiful smile, his calm spirit and his loving heart.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
