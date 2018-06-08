David MartinezJune 9, 1960 - May 26, 2018David lived in Waco most of his life. He married the love of his life Laura Leeder in 2008 in Clovis.He was preceded in death by his parents, Jesus and Anita Martinez; sisters, Teresa Vela, Theodora Deluna, Beatrice Barron, Lupe Villarrial, and Rosie Martinez; brothers, Rudy and Ramon Martinez; father-in-law, Guy Leeder; and sister-in-law, Taya Brook Leeder.He is survived by wife, Laura; daughter, Taya Gomez; son-in-law, George; grandson, Angel David Gomez; siblings, Eva Martinez, Margie Sanchez, Linda Morales and George, Stella Montelongo and Ernest, Becky Anderson and Scott, Jesse Martinez and Gloria; and many nieces and nephews.Graveside service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, June 9, 2018, at Oakwood Cemetery.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
