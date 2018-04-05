Zane Ann MarcielloJune 6, 1954 - March 27, 2018Zane Ann Marciello, 64, passed away Tuesday, March 27, 2018. Services will be held at 12:00 o'clock noon, Thursday, April 5, 2018 at St. Louis Catholic Church, 2001 North 25th Street, Waco, Texas 76708. Interment will follow at Waco Memorial Park.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.