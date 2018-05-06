Hannah McCleery and Madeline ShrinivasHannah McCleery, 16, and Madeline Shrinivas, 11, of Jenks, Oklahoma, dauhters of Leah and Ashwin Shrinivas, and granddaughters of Joyce and Philip McCleery, passed away on April 20, 2018, in McCurtain County, Oklahoma.A funeral service will be held at 6:00 p.m., Wednesday, May 9, at Redeemer Covenant Church, in Tulsa, Oklahoma, under the direction of Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel, and a graveside service to be held at 2:00 p.m., Friday, May 11, at Oakwood Cemetery, in Waco, Texas.Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel3612 E. 91st Street SouthTulsa, Oklahoma 74137(918)291-3500Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
