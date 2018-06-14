Cecil Macias, Jr.April 6, 1932 - June 12, 2018Cecil Macias, Jr., of Waco, passed away, Tuesday, June 12, 2018, at his residence. A graveside service will be at 11 a.m., Friday, June 15, at Oakwood Cemetery. Visitation will be prior to the service from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m., Friday, June 15, at OakCrest Funeral Home.Cecil was born, April 6, 1932, in Riesel. He had a lifelong love of carpentry and fishing and was known for his sense of humor.He was preceded in death by his parents, Cecil and Beatrice; sister, Virginia; and granddaughter, Jennifer.Cecil is survived by his wife, Matilda; and 12 children, Jennie, Deanna, Rachel, Frances, Nancy, John, Geno, Fred, and Christopher Macias, as well as Lillie Leos, Yolanda Lopez, and Nick Costello. Cecil is also survived by his 100+ grandchildren and great-grandchildren.Pallbearers will be Johnny Ray Macias, Gil Davila, Christopher Macias, Gilbert Reyes, Michael Reyes, Johnny Angel Arispe, and DeAngelo Reyes.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
